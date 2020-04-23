Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.53. Commercial Metals posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 53,885 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $455,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $847,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

CMC stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,891. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

