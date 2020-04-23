Comparing Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) and Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) and Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Catchmark Timber Trust alerts:

Catchmark Timber Trust has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Catchmark Timber Trust and Easterly Government Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catchmark Timber Trust -87.45% -44.03% -14.13% Easterly Government Properties 3.25% 0.62% 0.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Catchmark Timber Trust and Easterly Government Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catchmark Timber Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 Easterly Government Properties 0 3 3 0 2.50

Catchmark Timber Trust presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.78%. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus price target of $26.33, indicating a potential downside of 3.61%. Given Catchmark Timber Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Catchmark Timber Trust is more favorable than Easterly Government Properties.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Catchmark Timber Trust and Easterly Government Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catchmark Timber Trust $106.71 million 3.10 -$93.32 million ($2.05) -3.29 Easterly Government Properties $221.72 million 9.25 $7.21 million $1.20 22.77

Easterly Government Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Catchmark Timber Trust. Catchmark Timber Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Easterly Government Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.1% of Catchmark Timber Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Catchmark Timber Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Catchmark Timber Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Catchmark Timber Trust pays out -26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Easterly Government Properties pays out 86.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Easterly Government Properties has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Catchmark Timber Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Easterly Government Properties beats Catchmark Timber Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.