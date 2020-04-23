Comparing ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) & Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) and Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

ConforMIS has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocugen has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.1% of ConforMIS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Ocugen shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of ConforMIS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.7% of Ocugen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ConforMIS and Ocugen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConforMIS $77.43 million 0.64 -$28.48 million ($0.44) -1.58 Ocugen N/A N/A -$20.24 million ($1.48) -0.22

Ocugen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ConforMIS. ConforMIS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ocugen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for ConforMIS and Ocugen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ConforMIS 0 1 2 0 2.67 Ocugen 0 0 2 0 3.00

ConforMIS presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 331.03%. Ocugen has a consensus target price of $1.63, suggesting a potential upside of 404.82%. Given Ocugen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ocugen is more favorable than ConforMIS.

Profitability

This table compares ConforMIS and Ocugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConforMIS -36.78% -121.27% -41.44% Ocugen N/A -78.71% 22.00%

Summary

Ocugen beats ConforMIS on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ConforMIS Company Profile

Conformis, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee. It also provides Conformis Hip System, a hip replacement product; and iJigs, a customized single-use patient-specific instrumentation. The company markets and sells its products to hospitals and other medical facilities through sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Monaco, Hungary, Spain, and Australia Conformis, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases. Its pipeline includes OCU400 and OCU410 for the treatment of inherited retinal disorders; OCU200 for the treatment of wet-AMD, DME, and diabetic retinopathy; OCU100 for retinitis pigmentosa; and OCU300, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ocular graft versus host diseases. The company based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

