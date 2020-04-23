Comparing Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) and 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) and 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Ooma alerts:

74.1% of Ooma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of 8X8 shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Ooma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of 8X8 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ooma and 8X8, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ooma 2 1 4 0 2.29 8X8 2 4 8 0 2.43

Ooma currently has a consensus target price of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 63.97%. 8X8 has a consensus target price of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 40.79%. Given Ooma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ooma is more favorable than 8X8.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ooma and 8X8’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ooma $151.59 million 1.71 -$18.80 million ($0.65) -18.06 8X8 $352.59 million 4.82 -$88.74 million ($0.69) -24.01

Ooma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 8X8. 8X8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ooma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Ooma has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 8X8 has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ooma and 8X8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ooma -12.40% -46.58% -17.45% 8X8 -35.94% -49.59% -18.57%

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc. creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system that provides everything needed to manage communications in and out of the office for small businesses; Ooma Office Mobile HD app to make, receive, and transfer phone calls; and Ooma Enterprise, an unified-communications-as-a-service. It also provides Ooma Telo, a home communications solution designed to serve as the primary phone line in the home; Ooma Telo Air, a solution that connects to the Internet wirelessly using the home's Wi-Fi network and can be paired with mobile phones to answer incoming mobile calls from any phone in the home; and Ooma HD3 cordless handset. In addition, the company offers Ooma Premier Service, a suite of advanced calling features to enhance the capabilities of Ooma Telo; and Ooma Mobile HD app that allows users to make and receive phone calls and access Ooma features and settings with iOS or Android device over a Wi-Fi or cellular data connection. Further, it provides Ooma Smart Security, a security and monitoring platform; Ooma Smart Cam, an indoor/outdoor high-definition video security camera; and Talkatone mobile app. The company offers its products through direct sales, retailers, distributors, and resellers, as well as online. Ooma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc. provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies. Through a combination of open application program interface (API) and pre-built integrations, its solutions leverage critical customer context from internal data systems and customer relationship management (CRM) systems. Its software product, branded as 8×8 Virtual Office, delivers voice as a service across the world. 8×8 Virtual Office enables a customer to use a single business phone number to place and receive calls from any supported device. It provides software to enable a multi-channel contact center under the 8×8 Virtual Contact Center brand. Its Virtual Office Meetings software solution is a tool for teams within the enterprise to meet and collaborate on a shared project.

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.