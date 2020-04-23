Compass Group (LON:CPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Compass Group (LON:CPG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CPG. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,705 ($22.43) target price (down previously from GBX 2,225 ($29.27)) on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Compass Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Compass Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,628.46 ($21.42).

Shares of CPG opened at GBX 1,321 ($17.38) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.90. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,272.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,770.30.

In related news, insider John Bason acquired 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,729 ($22.74) per share, for a total transaction of £20,955.48 ($27,565.75).

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

