Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Stock Holdings Increased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CXO. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 167,915 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $2,145,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the 4th quarter worth $5,672,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concho Resources stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.86. The stock had a trading volume of 62,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,599. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.74. Concho Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Concho Resources from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Concho Resources from $151.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Concho Resources from $90.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Concho Resources from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Concho Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.48.

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

