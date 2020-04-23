Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,539 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth approximately $950,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.57.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $151.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $171.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.07. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.93, for a total value of $4,434,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,778.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total transaction of $585,440.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,168.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,074 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,319. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

