CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Price Target Cut to $76.00

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) had its price target decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CNMD. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of CONMED in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CONMED from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub cut CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.86.

Shares of CNMD traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.47. 3,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. CONMED has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $116.81.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.83 million. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Workman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,392.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in CONMED by 59.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 28,177 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

