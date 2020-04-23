Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 609 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Apple by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 740,764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $188,369,000 after buying an additional 145,932 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $3,737,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Apple by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 12,852 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.14.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $275.76 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.17 and a 200 day moving average of $276.17. The firm has a market cap of $1,174.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

