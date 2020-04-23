Consensus (SEN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $191.00

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Consensus has a total market cap of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Consensus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. During the last week, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00032675 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00043241 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000657 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,607.09 or 1.01016518 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00059993 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000060 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Consensus

Consensus (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

