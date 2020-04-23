Consolidated Communications (CNSL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $331.04 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ CNSL opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54. The company has a market cap of $421.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

