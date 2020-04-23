Constellium (CSTM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 54.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts expect Constellium to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Constellium alerts:

NYSE:CSTM traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $6.07. 25,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $811.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51. Constellium has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65.

CSTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Constellium from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.