Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Consumer Portfolio Services reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 225%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Consumer Portfolio Services.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPSS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 382,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,678 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.70% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPSS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.50. 95,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,587. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

