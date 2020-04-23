Contrasting Anpac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) & CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Anpac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) and CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Anpac Bio-Medical Science and CareDx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anpac Bio-Medical Science N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CareDx $127.07 million 8.13 -$21.97 million ($0.52) -46.31

Anpac Bio-Medical Science has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CareDx.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Anpac Bio-Medical Science and CareDx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anpac Bio-Medical Science 0 0 0 0 N/A CareDx 0 0 4 1 3.20

CareDx has a consensus price target of $51.80, indicating a potential upside of 115.12%. Given CareDx’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CareDx is more favorable than Anpac Bio-Medical Science.

Profitability

This table compares Anpac Bio-Medical Science and CareDx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anpac Bio-Medical Science N/A N/A N/A CareDx -17.29% -22.80% -15.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.7% of CareDx shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of CareDx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CareDx beats Anpac Bio-Medical Science on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anpac Bio-Medical Science

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc. operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

