Contrasting Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) & U.S. Bancorp (NASDAQ:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) and Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Bancorp and Fidelity D&D Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Bancorp 23.37% 14.15% 1.33% Fidelity D&D Bancorp 24.64% 11.63% 1.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for U.S. Bancorp and Fidelity D&D Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Bancorp 4 9 8 0 2.19 Fidelity D&D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $48.71, indicating a potential upside of 42.68%. Given U.S. Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe U.S. Bancorp is more favorable than Fidelity D&D Bancorp.

Dividends

U.S. Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Fidelity D&D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. U.S. Bancorp pays out 38.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. U.S. Bancorp has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Fidelity D&D Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. U.S. Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares U.S. Bancorp and Fidelity D&D Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Bancorp $27.33 billion 1.90 $6.91 billion $4.34 7.87 Fidelity D&D Bancorp $49.46 million 3.08 $11.58 million N/A N/A

U.S. Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity D&D Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

U.S. Bancorp has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.4% of U.S. Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of U.S. Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

U.S. Bancorp beats Fidelity D&D Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; and lending services, such as traditional credit products, as well as credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. It also provides ancillary services comprising capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate customers; and a range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business corporations, and charitable organizations. In addition, the company offers investment and insurance products to its customers principally within its markets, as well as fund administration services to a range of mutual and other funds. Further, it provides corporate and purchasing card, and corporate trust services; and merchant processing services, as well as cash and investment management, ATM processing, mortgage banking, and brokerage and leasing services. The company offers its products and services through operating a network of 3,018 banking offices principally operating in the Midwest and West regions of the United States, as well as through online services and over mobile devices. It also operates a network of 4,681 ATMs. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Fidelity D&D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposits products, such as demand, savings, clubs, interest and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and interest-bearing time and savings accounts, as well as short-and long-term time deposits or certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, consumer loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company also provides alternative financial and insurance products with asset management services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 11 full-service banking offices. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

