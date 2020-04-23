CoreSite Realty (COR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect CoreSite Realty to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. CoreSite Realty has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 5.10-5.20 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $5.10-5.20 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CoreSite Realty to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $118.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 57.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.31. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $90.07 and a 52-week high of $123.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.69%.

In other news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $247,477.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,325.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $104,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,191.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,835 shares of company stock worth $3,642,407. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

