Cormark Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) – Analysts at Cormark raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pretium Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$178.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$174.23 million.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PVG. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Pretium Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Roth Capital upgraded Pretium Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$18.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

PVG stock opened at C$11.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.05. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of C$6.25 and a twelve month high of C$18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.44.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.