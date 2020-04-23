Cormark Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Superior Gold Inc (CVE:SGI)

Superior Gold Inc (CVE:SGI) – Cormark lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Superior Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03).

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$36.90 million during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SGI. Pi Financial set a C$1.00 price target on Superior Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Superior Gold from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of SGI opened at C$0.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.61. Superior Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.33 and a 52-week high of C$1.14. The firm has a market cap of $67.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.34.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold Mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

