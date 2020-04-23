Cormark Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Cormark lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Sun Life Financial in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.36. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$8.53 billion for the quarter.

SLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CSFB set a C$71.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$64.27.

Shares of SLF traded up C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$43.84. 157,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,382. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$35.43 and a 1 year high of C$66.44. The company has a quick ratio of 11.03, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$57.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

In other news, Senior Officer Melissa Jane Kennedy sold 12,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.56, for a total value of C$725,874.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$415,804.77. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.45, for a total value of C$1,755,032.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,373,635.15. Insiders sold 147,033 shares of company stock valued at $8,925,183 over the last three months.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

