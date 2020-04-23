Cormark Comments on Americas Silver Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:USA)

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) – Cormark issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on USA. Laurentian lowered their price target on shares of Americas Silver from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Americas Silver from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

TSE:USA opened at C$2.96 on Thursday. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of C$1.39 and a 1 year high of C$5.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.53 million and a P/E ratio of -6.43.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$17.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.47 million.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.