Cormark Comments on Asanko Gold Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG)

Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Asanko Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter.

AKG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.70 price objective on shares of Asanko Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on shares of Asanko Gold in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asanko Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

AKG traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.23. 741,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,139. Asanko Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKG. Sun Valley Gold LLC raised its position in shares of Asanko Gold by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 25,061,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,734,000 after purchasing an additional 483,810 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Asanko Gold by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 21,818,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Asanko Gold by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,683,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 112,734 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Asanko Gold by 5,886.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 598,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 588,662 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Asanko Gold during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

About Asanko Gold

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

