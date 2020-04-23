Cormark Comments on B2Gold Corp.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Cormark cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of B2Gold in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14.

BTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities upgraded B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.34.

Shares of BTG stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,731,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,493,579. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $5.06.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $313.66 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in B2Gold by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in B2Gold by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC grew its stake in B2Gold by 26.0% in the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

