Cormark Comments on Iamgold Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Cormark lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Iamgold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMG. TD Securities cut their target price on Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Iamgold from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Iamgold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of IMG opened at C$4.81 on Thursday. Iamgold has a 52-week low of C$2.00 and a 52-week high of C$5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a PE ratio of -5.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$387.25 million during the quarter.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

