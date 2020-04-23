Cormark Comments on Lundin Gold Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc (TSE:LUG) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Lundin Gold in a report released on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.09).

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial lowered Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$12.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

TSE:LUG opened at C$9.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of -18.14. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.73.

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.13, for a total value of C$787,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,214,247.50.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

