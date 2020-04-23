Cormark Comments on OceanaGold Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanaGold in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01).

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Pi Financial set a C$4.00 target price on shares of OceanaGold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.65.

OGC opened at C$2.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 103.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.28. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$1.16 and a 12-month high of C$4.17.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

