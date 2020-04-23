Cormark Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Analysts at Cormark upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a report released on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on K. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$7.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of TSE K opened at C$9.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.36. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.00 and a 1 year high of C$9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Thomas Ballantyne Elliott sold 20,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total value of C$148,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,286,620.58. Insiders have sold 21,564 shares of company stock worth $158,936 over the last three months.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

