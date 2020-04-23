Cormark Weighs in on Coeur Mining Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Coeur Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.16.

Shares of CDE stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $4.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,567,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,121,529. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $8.29.

In related news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 10,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $66,211.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $44,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 42,217 shares of company stock valued at $156,840. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 45,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth $2,216,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 939,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 76,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $17,653,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

