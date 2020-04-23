Cormark Weighs in on Intact Financial Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Cormark dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Intact Financial in a report released on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now expects that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.43. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion.

IFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$167.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Intact Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$148.00 to C$129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Intact Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “top pick” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$153.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities cut shares of Intact Financial from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$160.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intact Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$142.75.

Shares of IFC opened at C$131.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$131.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$138.21. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion and a PE ratio of 25.92. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$104.81 and a one year high of C$157.65.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Tullis sold 1,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.40, for a total value of C$153,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,473,900.58. Also, Senior Officer Martin Beaulieu sold 1,500 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$151.36, for a total transaction of C$227,041.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,828,747.23. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $688,164 in the last ninety days.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

