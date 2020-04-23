Cormark Weighs in on Torex Gold Resources Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a report released on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Torex Gold Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Eight Capital raised shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$22.75.

TSE TXG opened at C$17.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.73. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.79 and a 12-month high of C$22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.20.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$250.78 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Michael Darren Murphy bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.59 per share, with a total value of C$46,351.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$91,543.62.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

