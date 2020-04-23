Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,371. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $130.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

