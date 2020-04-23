Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 20,365 People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,365 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 587.8% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 16,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 14,253 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,720,000 after buying an additional 1,360,490 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 324,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,389,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $709,659,000 after purchasing an additional 340,280 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,818,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,853,575. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.32. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.17.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

