Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $3.02 Million in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,000. Motorola Solutions makes up 1.7% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $266,399,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 879,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,694,000 after purchasing an additional 654,492 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,450,000 after purchasing an additional 516,458 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 203.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 630,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,631,000 after purchasing an additional 422,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,924,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $2.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.61. 1,204,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,337. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.35. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSI. Raymond James dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Sunday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.81.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $189,036.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total value of $130,842.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,088 shares of company stock valued at $28,987,460 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

