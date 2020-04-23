Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $5.82 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,590 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,000. Square comprises approximately 3.2% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Square by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 93,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Square by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,723,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Square by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 157,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 33,709 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SQ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Square from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Square from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura Securities upgraded Square from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Square presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.27.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,711,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $106,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,339 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $61.82. 13,075,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,869,152. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $87.25. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.26 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.31.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

