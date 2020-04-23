Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.81. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $30.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $49,537.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,561.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $148,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,790,392.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

