Cortex Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.64 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Cortex has a total market cap of $22.64 million and $11.18 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex token can now be purchased for $0.0906 or 0.00001200 BTC on popular exchanges including UEX, CoinBene, DragonEX and Bithumb. During the last week, Cortex has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cortex alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.75 or 0.02607880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00214739 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00057566 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00051404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000852 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex’s genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 tokens. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai.

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Ethfinex, DDEX, DEx.top, CoinTiger, Bithumb, OKEx, Huobi, CoinBene, BitForex, CoinEx and UEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.