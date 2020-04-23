Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.51. 1,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,841. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.66. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $73.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

