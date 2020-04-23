Cosmos (ATOM) Market Cap Reaches $469.20 Million

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last week, Cosmos has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $2.46 or 0.00032675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, BitForex, Coinone and Hotbit. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $469.20 million and $153.92 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00043241 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000657 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,607.09 or 1.01016518 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00059993 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000060 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000499 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, GDAC, Coinone and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

