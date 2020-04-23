Costain Group (LON:COST) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Costain Group (LON:COST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costain Group in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of LON COST traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 80 ($1.05). 758,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,539. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 69.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 149.59. Costain Group has a 52-week low of GBX 24.10 ($0.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 351 ($4.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63.

Costain Group (LON:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 13.50 ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 10.80 ($0.14) by GBX 2.70 ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Costain Group will post 3636.9999224 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Costain Group

Costain Group PLC provides engineering solutions for various energy, water, and transportation infrastructures in the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Natural Resources. The Infrastructure division operates in the highways, rail, and nuclear markets.

