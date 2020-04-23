CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Lowered to $730.00 at B. Riley

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $780.00 to $730.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $713.00 to $811.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $597.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded up $6.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $587.27. The stock had a trading volume of 155,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,597. The company has a 50 day moving average of $613.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $617.32. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $473.91 and a twelve month high of $746.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 68.29, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.19.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $374.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total value of $22,307,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total transaction of $4,223,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

