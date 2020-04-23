Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 37.45% from the company’s current price.

COUP has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $166.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $137.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.36.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.87. 2,062,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,663. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.50 and a beta of 1.34. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $94.61 and a 12 month high of $178.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.92, for a total transaction of $3,017,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,012.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total transaction of $2,048,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,611.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,448 shares of company stock valued at $14,811,060 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,570,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

