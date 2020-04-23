Cousins Properties (CUZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Cousins Properties to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 2.72-2.86 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.72-2.86 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cousins Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $28.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

