Covesting Trading Down 1.8% This Week (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Covesting token can now be bought for about $0.0919 or 0.00001221 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin and YoBit. Covesting has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $55,794.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Covesting has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.92 or 0.02603391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00214992 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00057214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000857 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting.

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

