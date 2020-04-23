Craig Hallum Boosts Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Price Target to $21.00

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CEMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Chembio Diagnostics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Chembio Diagnostics from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chembio Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ CEMI traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,742,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,590. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $253.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 48.81% and a negative net margin of 39.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chembio Diagnostics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 307.3% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

