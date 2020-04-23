Credit Suisse Group Boosts Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $35.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.21.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $35.32. 2,742,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,469. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $40.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, major shareholder Jerry Moyes sold 290,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $8,630,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,183.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at about $588,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 318,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 147,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.