Credit Suisse Group Cuts DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $120.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.23.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded down $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $101.01. 1,082,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.77. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $242,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

