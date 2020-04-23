Credit Suisse Group Lowers Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) to Hold

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $53.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Shares of CAH traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.32. 1,942,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,085,345. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.74. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,778,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,087,000 after purchasing an additional 650,769 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,277,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,956,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,343,000 after purchasing an additional 127,424 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,000,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,340,000 after acquiring an additional 332,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

