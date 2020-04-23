Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €26.00 Price Target for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been assigned a €26.00 ($30.23) target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.69 ($27.55).

Shares of EPA:STM traded up €0.96 ($1.12) on Thursday, reaching €22.36 ($26.00). 2,723,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of €22.01 and a 200-day moving average of €22.48. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

