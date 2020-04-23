Credit Suisse Group Trims Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Target Price to $10.00

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.26% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ CVET traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.92. 1,908,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,500. The company has a market cap of $903.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.84. Covetrus has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.29 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Covetrus will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVET. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth $33,241,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth $3,594,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 325.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 56,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

