Credits (CS) Price Reaches $0.0648 on Top Exchanges

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Credits has a market capitalization of $12.04 million and approximately $552,652.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Credits has traded 168% higher against the US dollar. One Credits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0648 or 0.00000858 BTC on exchanges including WazirX, CoinBene, Mercatox and LBank.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00035974 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000203 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,986,079 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en.

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, CoinBene, Kucoin, Mercatox, COSS, WazirX, LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

