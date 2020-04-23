Cree (CREE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Cree to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Cree has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at -0.15–0.09 EPS and its Q3 guidance at ($0.15)-($0.09) EPS.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Cree had a negative net margin of 44.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Cree’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cree to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,486. Cree has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $69.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Cree from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cree from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

